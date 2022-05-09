SanDisk’s 2,000MB/s pro-model 1TB Extreme Portable SSD hits best price in months at $180

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $230 for most of last year and more typically in the $210 range across 2022, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a one-day offer at $170 back in January and the best we can find. Not to be confused with the standard edition 1TB model that is still down at $133, this is the pro-grade version we went hands-on with at the beginning of the year that delivers up to 2,000MB/s with compatible gear. You’ll also find a forged aluminum chassis that doubles as a heatsink as well as drop protection an an IP55 water and dust resistant construction. A 5-year warranty, carabineer clip loop, USB-C connectivity, and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption round out the feature set on this best-in-class portable SSD solution. More details right here and down below.

As we mentioned above, the standard edition 1TB model is a more affordable solution and is currently on sale for $133 shipped. This one is much of the same but with a slightly less rugged housing and a 1,050MB/s transfer rate – a speed that will more than suffice for most users and content creators.

The first price drops on Samsung’s new T7 Shield are still live, but for something even more economical that is nearly as feature-rich as any of the aforementioned options, check out Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 500GB portable SSD. This one is currently on sale for $75 shipped on Amazon, a new all-time low, with up to 2,000MB/s speeds, support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear, and an included rubber sleeve. Get a closer look at this model in our previous coverage.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

