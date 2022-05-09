Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook with 64GB of eMMC storage reaches new low of $173.50 (Save $27)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo S330 Chromebook 64GB for $173.61 shipped. Normally going for around $200, this 13% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen for this Chromebook. Running a MediaTek MTK8173C processor and 4GB of system memory, this Chromebook will be a good fit for kids in school and basic office work. There is also 64GB of eMMC storage for keeping your schoolwork saved locally, though Chrome OS integrates nicely with Google Drive to give you online storage as well. There are Type-C and Type-A ports alongside an HDMI output, a 720p webcam, and a 2W speaker system. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

When it comes to Chromebooks, this Lenovo option is already on the low end for new devices with a decent feature set. If you want to save a few bucks, you can check out the Samsung Chromebook 4 at $159. The screen is a mere 11.6-inches compared to the 14-inch of the Lenovo with, in my opinion, more dated aesthetics. It does run an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with the same amount of system memory, 4GB. The battery life is stated as being 12.5-hours, but this can vary depending on the workload. Either of these Chromebooks will work well enough for school work and basic office work.

When you’re having meetings, being heard clearly is much more important than being seen. Don’t compromise with laptop microphones, grab a Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone at $70. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked for this mic and you can even monitor the output through the onboard headphone jack.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook 64GB features:

Faster, simpler, and more secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 brings the latest Chromebook features to you—housed in a sleek, stylish, and durable slim laptop chassis in Business Black. Bringing the latest multimedia in high definition, this Chromebook features an FHD display that is near-edgeless, for effortless enjoyment of your favorite multimedia content. Never slowing down and always up to date, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 offers the latest in digital security while delivering perfect day-to-day performance via powerful processing with integrated graphics(Power VR GX6250), eMMC storage, and DDR3 1866 MHZ soldered memory, 200nits anti glare display —all with up to 10 hours of battery life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!