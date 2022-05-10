Govee’s regularly $100 Google Assistant/Alexa Smart Air Purifier is down at $60 shipped today

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Air Purifier for $59.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $110 when it launched late last year, it more regularly fetches $100 and is now $40 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This model can clean the air in up to 452-square foot spaces once every 30 minutes with four fan speed options, a 360-degree air intake system, and H13 HEPA filtration. This one connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smart gear to deliver custom-made timers and scheduling as well as the ability to remotely adjust the settings, sleep mode, the night light’s brightness, and more. It works with IFTTT setups and delivers voice command action via Google Assistant or Alexa as well. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

If the built-in smart features and voice assistant support on our lead deal aren’t getting you excited, take a look at the LEVOIT Core Mini air purifier instead. This one is selling for around $48 shipped on Amazon right now and is designed to deliver a similar experience with three fan speeds and simple one-button operation. It’s not as high-tech overall, but it will save you some cash and help clean the air in the process.

Head over to our smart home hub if you’re looking to upgrade your living space with more intelligent gear at a discount. Alongside this deal on Govee’s smart flood lights, you’ll also find price drops on meross’ HomeKit Wi-Fi Color Smart Bulb 2-pack and more from the brand’s HomeKit lineup starting from $15 Prime shipped.

Govee Smart Air Purifier features:

Smart App Control: Connect via WiFi or Bluetooth. Adjust the purification settings, timers, schedules, fan speeds, sleep mode, night light brightness and display lock. You can also pair your purifier with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

H13 HEPA Filter: Purchase replacement filters by searching “B09CGK9LVD” on Amazon. Its’ recommended to replace the filter every 6-8 months.

High Performance: With a 360° air intake, the air purifier H7121 has a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 120 CFM.

