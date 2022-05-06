Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ see first discounts from $329 (Save $70), Series 6 Nike+ $132 off

Best Buy is now discounting Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ editions for the very first time. Dropping the 45mm GPS style down to $359 shipped, this is $70 off the usual $429 price tag and marking a new all-time low. The smaller 41mm style is also on sale and now sitting at $329, down from $399. Apple Watch Series 7 delivers the latest and greatest fitness tracking experience centered around a noticeably larger screen. On top of new fast charging mode to supplement all-day battery life, there’s also staples of heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and ability to take ECG readings. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind going with a previous-generation wearable can save even more on Nike+ editions courtesy of the official Nike site. Right now, you can score Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ 44mm GPS + Cellular for $396.97 shipped in both Space Gray and Silver styles. Normally fetching $529, today’s offer amounts to $132 in savings while matching the all-time low. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a same new blood/oxygen sensor found on the Series 7. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than previous models, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

As the week comes to a close, all of the other best Apple deals are up for grabs in our relevant guide. One particular highlight this time around still has Amazon taking 30% off a selection of official Apple accessories including everything from Apple Watch bands that’ll go perfectly with either discounts above, as well as iPhone 13 cases and much more.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

