WORX multi-function 8-in-1 Yard Cart hits Amazon 2022 low at $150.50 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the WORX WG050 Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart Wheelbarrow for $150.72 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon and currently selling for $230 on the official WORX eBay storefront, this is at least $49 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and comes just in-time for yard work ahead of summer 2022. The multi-function Aerocart works as a typical wheelbarrow but also doubles as a more upright dolly as well as a hauler, whether you’re moving dirt around the yard, lifting up a small tree, or moving one of those large decorative stones into place in the garden. It features flat-free tires that never need inflating and ships with the cylinder holder, bag holder, plant mover strap, rock mover mesh. More details below.

If you can make do with a more simple wagon-style solution, the Gorilla Carts GOR4PS Poly Garden Dump Cart is a notable option. Now listed at $109 shipped on Amazon, it delivers a 600-pound capacity with a steel frame and 10-inch pneumatic tires at about $40 less than the model above. While it’s not quite as versatile overall as the WORX solution above, it will save some cash and is a popular option on Amazon.

If you prefer to let a robot handle the lawn mowing, take a look at the Amazon all-time low we are tracking on the Husqvarna 4G Automower. Complete with smartphone and Apple Watch control as well as safety features to ensure it shuts off when needed, it is now $300 off the going rate for one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Husqvarna robotic mowers with this sort of feature set. Hit up our latest Green deals roundup for even more eco-friendly solutions carrying notable price drops.

WORX WG050 Aerocart features:

[200 LBS = 17] The Turbo Lift design provides leverage to transport tremendous loads, making 200 lbs feel like approximately 17 lbs.

[8 DIFFERENT CARTS IN 1] It quickly transforms from a lightweight wheelbarrow into a yard cart, bag holder, dolly, extended dolly, cylinder carrier, rock/plant mover & trailer tote

[FLAT-FREE TIRES] Always get a smooth ride with these rugged tires that will never need inflating

[CLEVER DESIGN] The innovative two-wheel placement makes all eight functions possible by shifting the fulcrum, and thus the center of gravity, to the optimum place for each job

