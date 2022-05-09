Control the Husqvarna 4G robotic Automower with Apple Watch at $300 off (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Connect Robotic Lawn Mower with 4G for $1,092 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $1,400, this is $308 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on the 4G model via Amazon. It also comes within about $80 of the previous deal we saw on the base model. Like a robotic vacuum for your yard, you can use your smartphone or Apple Watch to take control of this robotic lawn mower from anywhere using the Automower Connect app. Suitable for small to medium yards up to 0.4 acres, it also has lift and tilt sensors that help prevent collision and automatically shut the mower down to ensure pets, kids, and others stay safe in the process. Head below for more details.

The Worx Landroid S is a more affordable alternative at $921 shipped on Amazon. It is designed to handle about the same amount of turf as the model above with similar smart device control, just without the 4G connectivity in tow. You can get a closer look at the Landroid lineup in our launch coverage right here.

Need something more substantial to tackle your giant property? Then you also need to take a closer look at Greenworks’ first electric riding mower that has now entered as part of its Ultra Pro 60V tool lineup. Delivering up to 2.5 acres off ride-on lawn mowing action completely powered by batteries, you can get a full breakdown of the feature set and its abilities in our coverage. Head over to our Green deals hub for more.

Husqvarna Automower features:

Simple DIY Install – You can DIY (Do-It-Yourself) the simple Husqvarna Automower installation process!

Control your smart lawn mower through the Automower Connect app. Start, stop, and configure your mower in just a few finger taps!

A noise-reducing motor design creates a quiet mowing experience. Plus, Lift & Tilt sensors help prevent collisions and automatically shut Automower down to ensure that kids and pets stay safe.

Husqvarna has been the world leader in robotic mowing for over 25 years. Top-notch technology, research, and innovation mean Husqvarna robotic mowers’ cutting results and reliability are unparalleled.

