Check out the new 8-bit Converse Chuck Taylor Pokémon sneakers

Some new Converse Pokémon sneakers are about to drop. In the world of sneaker video game collaborations, many of designs tend to be, let’s say, a little over the top and not something someone might actually want on their feet. But the new Converse Pokémon sneakers buck the trend with an arguably more pared down, minimalist approach outside of the flashy, mostly flat colorways on display here. The crossover capsule collection will deliver four Pokémon Chuck Taylors, each themed after some of the most beloved pocket monsters in the long-running series. Head below for a closer look.

New Converse Pokémon sneakers

The new Converse Pokémon sneakers are the latest in pocket monster-themed footwear and are certainly sitting on the more wearable side of things. Maintaining the classic Chuck Taylor look and feel (for the most part), each of the four new Pokémon models feature a mostly flat colorway treatment with some light, pixelated branding on the tongue and a classy (if you ask me anyway) text treatment on the side of the upper featuring the character’s name, stats, and Pokédex number.

Alongside the Pickachu model on display up top, here’s a closer look at the Eevee model:

Next up is Charizard (or Lizardon in Japanese):

And finally the Mewtwo design:

Joining the themed colorways and 8-bit style tongue art on the upcoming Converse Pokémon sneakers, reports suggest each shoe will come with a special and collectible Poké Ball tag. The Pikachu edition will receive a traditional red and white Poké Ball while the Eevee pair will get the Great Ball, Mewtwo a Master Ball, and the Charizard set will get the Ultra Ball treatment.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Converse Pokémon sneakers are easily some of the most wearable gaming crossover shoes we have seen, but there is one unfortunate caveat for folks sitting stateside right now. If the iconography and text decal didn’t clue you in already, these will, as of right now, only be releasing in Japan. The Pokémon x Converse Japan Chuck Taylor All Star Light collection is scheduled to release over on the Converse Japan web store sometime this this month. So what was already a $75 premium for Chuck Taylor is about to get even more expensive for folks looking to snag an after market pair with a likely resale-worthy list price.

