With the new Star Wars movie quickly approaching, brands have started to debut collections in preperation. Earlier this week, we covered the new Levi’s x Star Wars collection with an array of stylish denim pieces. However, today we are sharing the new TOMS x Star Wars line that just launched. This isn’t the first time that TOMS has come out with a Star Wars Collection, we actually covered it in our guide here. This fall the collection features an array of sneakers and boots for the cool weather seasons. The collection revolves around everyone’s favorite Star Wars characters, including the iconic Chewbacca, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. Prices range and start at just $40 and go up to $140. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new TOMS x Star Wars line.

Nate Photavath, senior footwear designer for Toms said, “For the second capsule, we wanted to focus on the classic core characters. We took a subtle approach on the designs and narrowed in on some of the special nuances for each character. We drew inspiration from each character’s uniforms, armor, and individual distinct features.”

Men’s Star Wars Shoes

One of our favorite styles for men in this line are the Nubuck Embossed Classics. This style is priced at $85 and its slip-on style makes it convenient to head out the door. These shoes are available in two color options and one of the styles features a brown suede Chewbacca and the other is a black leather with Darth Vader on the front. They also have a cushioned insole to promote all day comfort.

Another really cool style is the Darth Vader Leanardo Sneakers that feature a sleek all-black appearance. I also love that this style has red bottoms that really make these shoes standout. This style also comes with a Star Wars duster bag to hold your shoes when traveling or when storing away. You can pick up these shoes for $110.

Women’s Star Wars Shoes

Look like Princess Leia in the White Leather Cascada Boots this winter. These waterproof boots are great for snow or rain and are inspired by the iconic Princess Leia snowsuit. I also love that the boots have a large TOMS x Star Wars logo on the tongue and it has braided laces. They also will look great with leggings or jeans alike. This style is priced at $140 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

