Powerbeats Pro complement spring workouts with price cuts to $180 in several styles

Amazon is now offering the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $179.95 shipped in several styles. Down from the original $250 price tag, these just dropped from $200 and are now sitting at the second-best price of the year. Today’s discount is also the lowest in nearly 2 months. Sporting about as fitness-focused of a design as you’ll find on the market, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback as well as water resistance to tag along on runs and the like. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll also be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, and longer range. Then active noise cancellation rounds out the build for blocking out distracting audio be it at the gym, during your commute, or at home. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.95 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Down from $70, you’re looking at the best price in months, as well.

We also just took a hands-on look with 1MORE’s new EVO ANC earbuds for those who want their personal listening to be a bit more well-rounded. These look to impress with audiophile-grade sound and we walked away with plenty of positive thoughts in our review right here.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

