Review: 1MORE’s new EVO ANC earbuds make a great first impression with audiophile-grade sound

Today, 1MORE is expanding its stable of true wireless earbuds with an all-new pair. Enter the EVO ANC Earbuds, which take on a unique focus to try and court audiophiles over to the cordless side of personal listening. With a long list of features that make 1MORE’s latest compelling on paper, we’re taking a hands-on look to see how the EVO ANC Earbuds actually stack up.

Hands-on with the new 1MORE EVO ANC Earbuds

1MORE has been building a name for itself as of late, delivering some of the more eye-catching and notable third-party releases in the true wireless earbud space. Today is seeing one of the brand’s most interesting new releases debut, with the EVO ANC Earbuds now available for purchase.

Shifting up the usual focus from your typical cord-free buds, these new offerings focus up on winning over the audiophile market with improved sound to complement the higher-end design. So how do they sound at just $169.99? Let’s take a closer look.

Here’s a full rundown of the specs:

Studio-grade HiFi sound

Hybrid drivers (Balanced Armature Driver + Dynamic Driver with diamond-like carbon)

LDAC + Hi-Res Wireless Certified

Personal sound profiles from SoundID

Intelligent/Adaptive ANC

6 built-in mics (DNN Environmental Noise Cancelation) for clear calls and pure music

Dual Device Connection Support

8 Hours on a single charge

Qi Wireless charging

How they sound and feel

1MORE sent over a white pair of its new EVO ANC earbuds, and I’ve been testing them over the past few weeks. Right out of the packaging, there wasn’t all too much about the unboxing experience to write home about, but the second I got the earbuds in hand I could tell that the company has stepped up the form of its most recent debuts compared to previous offerings I’ve reviewed.

The most notable aspect of that material change was the charging case, which now sports a very premium-feeling plastic shell. It has a matte finish that pairs quite well with the golden 1MORE logo at the top, and is only made better by the implementation of a satisfying hinge mechanism. I am certainly not the last person out there who still appreciates fiddling with an earbuds’ case, and the EVO buds deliver on that front. There’s also a soft rubber bottom to the case which lets the earbuds rest comfortably on wireless charging pads and the like.

As for the actual earbuds themselves, the premium form continues. 1MORE has ditched the usual stem design for the EVO that we typically see and adopted the more compact form-factor that other ANC buds have begun popularizing. There’s much of the same high-end plastic on these, with some gold accenting and a glossy finish. The silicone eartips are also quite comfortable and definitely a step up to keep the noteworthy look and feel going.

So all and all, very nice first impressions so far.

On the sound front, which is of course the more important aspect, 1MORE has kept my attention with its new EVO ANC earbuds. On my first listen I immediately noted just how full the sound range was, hitting some clear mids and highs while still having distinct bass. The out of the box tuning was just fine as is, but these really shine when taking advantage of the custom SoundIQ features in the app. The interactive EQ settings have you go through an A/B test as the app slowly tweaks audio to your liking. Often times these adjustable tuning features don’t change all too much of the experience, but 1MORE has delivered quite a notable take this time. So whether you like heavy bass or more crisp vocals, you’ll be able to make the most out of the new buds.

One of my favorite things is how loud the 1MORE EVO earbuds are even at lower volumes. Normally I find myself jamming out to other buds towards the top of the playback volume range, but these manage to hit many of the same notes at lower levels. On the flip side, those higher audio levels do end of distorting playback a bit. Everything gets a little bit more muddied and drifts away from the crisper low end.

Then there’s the active noise cancellation. It’s one of the main selling points on the 1MORE EVO earbuds and is very solid all told. I wouldn’t say that these are going to win any awards compared to some other models on the market, but they do a very decent job of blocking out distracting audio and the like. So even if the likes of AirPods Pro are better, these are quite notable at the price point. Transparent mode, however, leaves a lot up to the imagination and has a lot of room for growth.

9to5Toys’ Take

As compelling as the feature set is and as notable as the sound profile is on the new 1MORE EVO earbuds, the biggest selling point for me is the price. These do a lot of things very well even if not completely acing each feature, but manage to deliver all of the aforementioned specs and functionality for $170. They’re also currently $30 off, which makes them an even better value.

They’re easily some of the best third-party earbuds out there right now and will go toe to toe with the likes of Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, which are my current top contenders. I may still lean on the Soundcore buds just because of the more distinct colorways, but the 1MORE EVO definitely offer a wider soundstage.

Speaking of, there’s the claim of these being designed for audiophiles that 1MORE makes. I definitely think these have a long ways to go before they could be called true audiophile-grade gear, but do satisfy some of the same itch in an untethered form-factor and more affordable price point. So at the end of the day, those searching for a pair of platform-agnostic buds will be hard pressed to find alternatives that check all the boxes for less.

Buy the new 1MORE EVO Earbuds now at Amazon and direct from 1MORE

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!