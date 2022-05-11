Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone with 1-inch camera sees first discount at $200 off

Several retailers are now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia PRO-I 512GB 5G Android Smartphone for $1,598 shipped including Adorama, Amazon, and B&H. Marking the very first price cut we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $1,798 price tag. Sony’s latest Android smartphone delivers a series of photography-focused features centered around its very own 1-inch sensor capable of shooting 4K/120 video. There’s also a companion triple sensor 12 MP camera array with 3D iTOF depth sensor, a 16mm ultrawide, and a 50mm standard lens. As for your more typical features, Android 11 powers the 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and comes supplemented by dual SIM support, a dedicated physical shutter button, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to turn your new Sony Xperia PRO-I into a full mobile camera rig, there are a pair of accessories that are certainly worth picking up alongside the discounted handset. The Sony Wireless Bluetooth Shooting Grip is as essential as it gets for shooting video and features a variety of built-in controls to go alongside its 2-in-1 tripod features at $138. Then to really step up the package, Sony also has the LCD Vlog Monitor that can mount onto the back of your handset. Both combine to offer as compelling of a package as you’ll find for mobile filmmakers or photographers.

While you could step up to Sony’s even more capable 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G for an even more high-end handset at $500 off, there are some other Android smartphones worth a look as well. Right now new all-time lows are up for grabs on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series devices, delivering $250 in savings. These aren’t going to be quite as capable DSLR companions, but will provide a more well-rounded experience for your typical day to day usage.

Sony Xperia PRO-I features:

Combining truly professional camera hardware with a “go-anywhere” vlog-friendly form factor, the Sony Xperia PRO-I 512GB 5G Smartphone is the answer to elevating your mobile content creation to the next level. The “I” in “PRO-I” stands for “Imaging,” which the Xperia PRO-I delivers in abundance. The star of the PRO-I experience is a 24mm wide-angle camera with a large 1″ Exmor RS CMOS sensor, which incorporates a real iris for dual f/2.0 and f/4.0 apertures and a sharp ZEISS Tessar T* lens made from high-index aspherical optical glass.

