Save up to $199 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt at 2022 lows

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $799.99 shipped. Normally fetching $899, this is marking a new 2022 low as well as the best price since November. Matching the best we’ve seen to date across the board at $99 off, this is still one of the first times this steep of savings have been applied. You can also save up to $199 off higher-end models, all of which are sitting at the best prices of the year.

Whether you opt for one of the more affordable models or end up maxing out the storage, Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives with an M1 chip that powers the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With up to $199 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

Else where in the latest from Apple, this week has been all about the M1 Macs. We’re stil seeing a pair of the most recent desktop machines on sale with the 24-inch M1 iMac leading the way at $199 off. Then for something a bit more compact, the latest M1 Mac mini is sitting at $129 off following yesterday’s price cut.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

