Prey is among the best immersive sims out there and it’s now FREE on PC via Epic, plus more

Prey is one of the best immersive sims ever and you can now play it for FREE on PC. Developed by Bethesda’s Arkane Studios, 2017’s Prey is a tragically under-appreciated immersive sim that, while not without flaws, is easily among the best in the genre. It, along with two other titles, are now gracing the EPIC Games Store freebie section, giving gamers a chance to add it their battlestation’s library of software without spending a nickel. Head below the jump for more details.

Prey – one of the best immersive sims goes FREE

While the debate on the best immersive sims is a heated and passionate one among hardcore fans of the genre, it’s hard not to put Prey 2017 in the conversation – no immediate connection to the legacy Prey titles. Regularly $52 on the Epic Games Store and now available at bargain-bin pricing on consoles via Amazon, PC gamers yet to give this wonderful sci-fi action psychological thriller a shot can now do so without even pulling out a credit card.

From now through May 19, 2022, all you need to do is login to your Epic account and go claim the game right here.

Alongside one of the best immersive sims ever to grace a gaming system, Epic is also dishing up free copies of Jotun: Valhalla Edition – a “hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology” – and the futurist racing title Redout: Enhanced Edition.

Arkane might have moved away from making some of the best immersive sims as of late with the now delayed Redfall – it and the highly-anticipated Starfield have now officially been pushed back to 2023 – it will only be matter of time before the Xbox summer games showcase. Bethesda will have a major presence on-stage as expected and here’s to hoping we seeing the next generation of Arkane first-person immersive simulators in some capacity come June 12. Here’s more details on the upcoming Xbox showcase.

More on 2017’s Prey:

One of the best immersive sims: The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station — your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands. Orbiting the Moon, the Talos I space station symbolizes the height of private space enterprise. Explore a lavish craft designed to reflect corporate luxury of the 1960s, and navigate interconnected, non-linear pathways built to hide countless secrets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!