Pad & Quill’s handmade leather bifold wallet with 10-yr. warranty drops 48% to $46.50 today

Alongside its ongoing spring Moving Sale, Pad & Quill is now offering its Journeyman Leather Wallets for $46.58 with the shipping fee included when you apply code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $90, this is a sizable 48% price drop, slightly below the previous sale price we saw in the spring sale, $20 under our mention before that, and the lowest we can find. This is a handmade, premium full-grain leather bi-fold wallet design available in chestnut or whiskey colorways at the discounted rate. From there you’ll find enough space to carry “ample” cash, cards, and ID with parachute-grade nylon stitching and rounded corners to easily slide into your front pocket. The leather will develop a desirable patina over time, according to Pad & Quill, and ships with a 10-year warranty. More details below.

For comparison, today’s regularly $90 handmade wallet is now undercutting the popular Fossil Leather Bifold Wallet by about $7. Having said that, there are some other leather options out there you can save even more on like this Timberland model that sells for $20 Prime shipped. It’s hard to imagine it competing with the handcrafted Pad & Quill, but if you’re not particularly picky about your artisan goods, it is a notable alternative.

Be sure to check out the new SANDMARC leather collection Apple gear accessories as well as Bellroy’s latest 100% plant-based alternative wallet. But while we are on the subject of EDC cases, covers, and the like, this morning saw the very first price drops hit Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases. Now starting from $40 shipped, you can get all of the details and a closer in today’s coverage right here.

Pad & Quill Journeyman Leather Wallet features:

Crafted from full-grain leather and parachute grade nylon stitching with rigorous attention to detail, the durability of this wallet will impress you, and that is why we can stand behind our robust leather guarantee of a decade with pride and confidence. Rounded corners make this a perfect fit for your front pocket. Constructed with multiple card slots, a cash pocket, and some nifty accent stitches, this might be the most versatile wallet you have ever owned, all the while maintaining a slim design. We even considered including some laminated Pad & Quill business cards because, yes, you will be asked about it that often.

