Rare discount brings unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro down to new Amazon low

Update: Pricing has dropped even lower and is now siting at a new all-time low of $856.57.

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $866.64 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low from the retailer, today’s discount is down from the usual $899 price tag to mark one of the first overall price cuts to date. So while it might not be the most sizable discount, the savings are finally starting to roll out for anyone waiting to score the recently-released handset. Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

A great addition to your new Pixel 6 would be one of Google’s official cases, which also happen to be on sale right now. Sitting at a new Amazon all-time low much the same, this is down to $24 from the usual $29 price tag. This case will protect your new handset with one of three different colorways of shock-absorbing material that is made from 30% recycled plastics and the like.

This morning also saw one of the very first promotions go live on the new OnePlus 10 Pro. Delivering another brand’s take on what a flagship Android smartphone should deliver, this one departs from offering a cash discount in favor of bundling in a free OnePlus Watch or $100 Amazon gift card. You can get the full scoop on what to expect right here.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

