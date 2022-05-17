LEGO’s new Mandalorian and X-Wing Pilot helmets see first discounts at $100 ($120 value)

Earlier this spring, the LEGO Group launched the latest additions to the Star Wars helmet series with both the Mandalorian and Luke’s X-Wing Pilot helmets joining the collection. Now you can bundle both of the new releases to score the very first discounts on the latest from LEGO Star Wars. Just add both of the sets to your cart and the pair will drop down to $99.99 shipped at checkout. Normally fetching $60 each, these are delivering new all-time lows and the very first chances to save period at $20 off in total. If you were disappointed by a lack of savings over May the 4th, now’s your chance to bring these authentic replicas to your Star Wars displays. Back in March we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the lineup, but we’ll take a deeper dive down below.

While we walked away quite impressed with both of the discounted helmets today, the real star of the show is the new Red Five X-Wing Pilot Helmet. Stacking up to 675 pieces, this set assembles Luke Skywalker’s iconic helmet complete with a transparent orange visor and more. Not to be outdone though, the new Mandalorian helmet is also a pleaser with 584 bricks. This one has some chrome silver accenting to make it an even more eye-catching build and the same display stand with printed plaque to complete the build.

As for the latest from LEGO Star Wars, we just got word that June 18 would be holding the second-ever LEGO CON event for 2022 where we’re expecting to see some new kits from a galaxy far, far away revealed. We already have a pretty good idea of what’s coming though in the meantime, with all of the details on seven upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer sets.

LEGO Luke’s X-Wing Pilot Helmet features:

This buildable model of Luke’s iconic pilot headgear is the first-ever hero helmet or open helmet in the LEGO Star Wars Helmet Collection. Channel your inner Jedi to recreate authentic details, including a brick-built microphone and interior padding, plus translucent red visor elements. Add the integrated stand with a nameplate to complete a striking LEGO Star Wars display piece.

