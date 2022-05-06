LEGO slated to release seven new Star Wars sets this summer: Kenobi, Bad Batch, and more

Back in February we reported on nine new LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 sets, and now we’re getting some additional info on what to expect from the lineup. 9to5Toys can now detail nearly all the new creations, including everything from pricing to minifigures and more.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

More details have emerged on the LEGO Star Wars 2022 summer lineup

Reports have slowly been coming in on what to expect from the LEGO summer lineup at large, with this week seeing a collection of new kits revealed. Now on the Star Wars front, we have more information on what to expect on seven of the upcoming sets that will launch on August 1.

All of this is slated to change, as LEGO has been known to adjust, delay, or straight-up cancel kits, but early reports are looking like this will be the Star Wars lineup come the summer. Regardless, let’s break down what’s potentially on the way.

75337 AT-TE

Starting things off, we have the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer set that is mostly locked in at this point: the 75337 AT-TE. As we reported back in April, the set is going to be centered around Revenge of the Sith and will feature four of Obi-Wan’s 212th Clone Troopers and Kenobi himself. Best of all, a new Phase II Commander Cody is also said to be making a debut after fans have been clamoring for the trooper for ages.

As for the actual build, the AT-TE is going to be very similar to the previous version we saw before. One thing that 9to5Toys can confirm from those familiar with the set is that the legs this time around are going to be scaled down a bit. This makes the entire body of the AT-TE look a bit larger, though the usual satellite pieces will be used. Pricing is still set at $139.99 and the part count remains unchanged at 1,082 bricks.

75323 Justifier

Next up is one of the more highly anticipated creations: the Justifier 75323. This 1,022-piece construction will be joining the LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup come August like everything else and will bring Cad Bane’s ship into brick-built form. The $159.99 price point leaves a lot up to the imagination considering how off the part count is for a set of this cost, but we can’t yet explain just why the gap is so wide on this build.

The one new thing that we do know of from the last report is the minifigures that will be included in the LEGO Justifier. Alongside Cad Bane and his faithful companion Todo 360, you’ll also find brick-built versions of Hunter and Fennec Shand. To round out the set, Omega will be completing the Bad Batch focus with her brick-built debut.

76333 Obi-Wan’s Starfighter

The LEGO Group will be using the summer lineup as a chance to release a new version of the Delta-7, the only set celebrating the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones. The $29.99 set will stack up to 282 pieces and includes the Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter as the main build.

On top of Kenobi himself sporting a hood with printed cloak, you’ll also get an R4 Astromech droid to go with an all-new Taun We minifigure. This will be the very first time we see a Kaminoan in LEGO form, and the figure will use the regular torso piece with a minifigure skirt below. Then for the head, there’s a new dual-molded piece that delivers on the signature long neck and head that you’d expect from the alien.

75336 Inquisitor Scythe Transport

Speaking of Kenobi, the summer lineup will also see LEGO journey over to the new Disney+ Star Wars series. The main set from the wave will be 75336, which depicts the Inquisitor Scythe Transport out of 924 pieces. The $99.99 price point will include the black ship as the main build, which features foldable wings and an interior section. The set will also include the Grand Inquisitor, a new minifigure, and there is also the Third Sister Reva, the Fifth Brother, and Obi-Wan Kenobi himself with a blue torso and cloth poncho.

75334 Obi-Wan vs. Vader

Then there’s set number 75334, which will give LEGO fans the long-awaited rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. Joining the rest of the summer lineup, the Star Wars set will stack up to 408 pieces and clocks in at the $49.99 price point. The Diorama-style build will mainly include gray bricks and will measure 30-studs wide. Inspired by Musafar’s terrain, there will be plenty of lava elements with a small yellow lift transport truck. You’ll also be able to open up certain aspects of the build to reveal some additional lava flow features, too.

Similar to the Dark Trooper Attack set, there will also be a pair of turntables for Kenobi and Vader to duel their Lightsabers as the main play feature. Alongside the two titular characters, there will also be an Imperial Officer Tala Durith minifigure to round out the set.

75335 BD-1

For this year’s buildable droid, the LEGO Group will be opting to pluck one of the more iconic characters out of the video game aspect of the Star Wars canon. Straight out of Jedi: Fallen Order, we’ve known for quite awhile that BD-1 would be getting the brick-built treatment, and now there are some new details available.

The $99.99 price point will remain, and there will be 1,062 pieces. As for what to expect from the build, the droid will stand over 12 inches tall and will sport a hidden compartment which holds three stim canisters. There will also be the usual display plaque and minifigure version of BD-1 to round out the set.

75332 AT-ST

Last up for the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup is the latest 4+ set. For this Juniors-style creation, the LEGO Group will be delivering a new miniature version of the AT-ST. This set will arrive at the $29.99 price point and mainly assembles the AT-ST. This time around it will use the legs from the Zyclops Chase we saw enter the Buzz Lightyear wave earlier in the spring. Aside from the walker, you’re also going to get a speeder bike build as well as a small tree and catapult. In terms of minifigures, the LEGO Group will be including Wicket as well as a Scout Trooper and AT-ST driver.

More on what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup

There are also several other sets that we’re waiting to hear more about. There is a single build joining the LEGO Star Wars lineup from the upcoming Disney+ series Andor, as well as the massive $530 set. We don’t quite know if it will be a Master Builder Series kit or a new addition to the UCS lineup, but our current reports seem to indicate that a new Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest will be arriving this fall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!