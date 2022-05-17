LEGO CON 2022 virtual event announced for June 18

Today, the LEGO Group is announcing its second-ever LEGO CON event for 2022. As a follow up to last year’s livestream for showcasing new creations, the company is going to be back this year for its second iteration of the event.

LEGO CON is back for 2022!

LEGO CON first rolled around last summer as one of the continued efforts for the company to connect with fans. The event is now making a return for 2022, hopefully giving builders something to look forward to. Livestreamed via the official LEGO Youtube channel, the showcase will kick off on Saturday, June 18 from the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark. Here on the east coast you can tune in at 12 p.m. EST, with other times adjusted accordingly.

While you can get a recap of what happened in last year’s event for a better idea of what to expect, as LEGO CON 2022 should be delivering much of the same action this time around. According to the company, this is what you can expect for the second iteration of the event.

Audiences can expect everything from jaw-dropping product reveals, to live demos with designers and exciting building challenges for all to join in on. And did we tell you it’s our 90th anniversary this year? Be sure to tune in for extra special anniversary surprises that we want to celebrate with you! Those who join will be thrilled to hear more about a brand new theme coming to the LEGO portfolio (drumroll please…) and that many fan favorite themes will be highlighted with new reveals and content from LEGO Brickheadz, LEGO Friends, LEGO® Marvel®, LEGO® Minecraft®, LEGO Minifigures, LEGO Ninjago®, LEGO® Star Wars™, LEGO® Super Mario™ and more!

9to5Toys’ Take

As of now, the LEGO Group isn’t sharing all too much about the specifics of its upcoming LEGO CON 2022 event. Aside from the vague lineup of what themes will be taking the spotlight for the event, there’s no official word on what creations will be taking the stage. Though we have a pretty good idea of what to expect on the LEGO Star Wars front, at least.

Even so, I don’t have all that much faith that this year’s event is going to somehow be better than last year’s. I am hopeful that the company will have listened to all of the feedback from the first livestream to make LEGO CON 2022 a bit more enjoyable and actually worth tuning into. But knowing the LEGO Group, it’ll be the same old showcase of sets that LEGO fans have already seen weeks in advance.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!