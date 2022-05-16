SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable SSD just dropped to the best Amazon price of 2022 at $84

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $140 $84

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $84 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently marked down to $105 at Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as $56 off, the lowest we can find, and a new Amazon 2022 low. Delivering NVMe performance with speeds up to 1,050MB/s and a rubberized housing, SanDisk’s Extreme lineup remains as one of the best options in the portable SSD space. While we are still tracking the 1TB variant down at $133 and the 2,000MB/s pro model at $180, if 500GB will cut it for your needs, scoring one at the best price of the year is not a bad idea. This model also delivers 2-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water- and dust-resistance with a handy carabiner clip loop and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. More details below. 

Kingston’s XS2000 500GB Portable SSD makes for a great lower-cost alternative with an even faster speed rating at $81 shipped – the 1TB model is also still marked down to $115. But for even better value on each GB of storage, check out the PNY Pro Elite 1TB USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Portable SSD while it’s down at under $85 shipped on Amazon. This one is double the space for slightly more than the 500GB option, albeit in a more traditional case that isn’t quite as protective. 

Alongside price drops from $135 on its new 2022 model, we are also still tracking a solid offer on Samsung’s previous-generation T7 model at $220 for the 2TB variant. This one reaches the same speeds as the SanDisk Extreme model above with USB-C connectivity and you can get a closer look at the price breakdown and spec sheet right here

SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable features:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating. [(3) Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.]

