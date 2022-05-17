Hit the road this summer with Spigen’s MagSafe OneTap Car Charger Mount down at $30.50

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap Pro MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount for $30.59 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40 and lately as much as $44, this is within about $0.50 of our previous mention and the second-lowest total we have tracked. Alongside 7.5W charging speeds, it delivers a magnetic home for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 or 13 while on the road this spring and summer. The articulating, telescopic arm allows you to get your device at the perfect viewing angle alongside support for both dashboard and windshield mounting. The 2-year warranty is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer to go with a vent mount solution, you can save slightly more with the ESR HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger at $25.50 shipped right now. This one delivers a similar MagSafe experience that will work with most car vent setups. Supporting both vertical and horizontal orientations, it also includes the wireless MagSafe puck-style charger.

We are also still tracking a notable offer on the ThisWorx portable car vacuum, but if it’s the smartphone accessories you’re after there are plenty of those right here. One notable offer you’ll want to scope out is the first solid price drop on Apple’s new spring iPhone 13 case collection. Now marked down to $40 a pop, just about all of the brand’s latest colorways are now at the best prices we have tracked. Get a closer look at the offers in our previous coverage.

Spigen OneTap Pro Car Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with Optimized 7.5W Wireless Charging

Only compatible with the iPhone 13,12 series (*When using a Case, Use only with Mag safe Compatible Cases)

OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 models (iPhone 13, 12 Pro Max)

For optimal charging, pair with the 20W USB-C Power Car Charger (sold separately).

Please apply on the windshield instead of dashboard if your dashboard is coated or curved

