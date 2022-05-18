Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip drop to just $95 following refurbished discount (Orig. $200)

Woot is now offering the recently-released Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $94.99 in Grade A refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $200 in new condition, these are now sitting at the best price yet. We previously saw a refurbished pair at $140 and today’s offer is still one of the first markdowns to date, refurbished or otherwise. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Already more affordable than the lower-end Beats Studio Buds, the lead deal is really as good as it gets for those willing to go with a refurbished offering. But if you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but also want a new condition pair, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.95 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Down from $70, you’re looking at the best price in months, as well.

If you’d prefer to stick to Apple’s latest instead, this morning saw the new AirPods 3 go on sale, too. Dropping to the second-best price of the year at $150, these may not be as notable fitness companions, but will still deliver Spatial Audio, a MagSafe charging case, and more at $29 off.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!