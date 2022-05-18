Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Crying Suns, ProShot, Cosmic Frontline AR, more

Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deal are now organized for your down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Today’s software offers are joined by AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging at $150 as well as a new all-time low Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros at $249 off. Our collection is headlined by titles including Crying Suns, ProShot, Cosmic Frontline AR, The Great Photo App, and more. All of which and more are waiting for you down below in today’s best Mac and iOS app deals roundup.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Photo Editor & Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Stellarium PLUS: FREE (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Squire for Hire: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Translator Pro!: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EG Pulse: $12 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: sEGments by Elliott Garage: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Crying Suns:

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well. First released on PC and Mac, the indie hit Crying Suns was carefully redesigned for mobile and tablets, including a revamped interface and intuitive touchscreen interactions.

