Today’s best game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy $23, Street Fighter Collection $12, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $30+ $23

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PS4 from $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find the PS5 and Xbox versions going for $29.99 shipped. This one has been hovering in the $30 to $40 range since the holiday season last year and now’s your chance to give it a go at just over $20. While it certainly isn’t a groundbreaking experience, it reviewed quite well at release for its authentic characterizations and use of some Marvel characters you haven’t seen in the MCU just yet. Anyone who is a fan of the Guardians, should probably considering picking this one up while the price is right if not just to experience the game’s original story and interactions between Star-Lord and the gang. Head below for deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy, Disney Afternoon Collection, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, and much more.   

Today’s best game deals:

***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars ...
Philips Hue medium lumen color smart LED bulb drops to ...
Huge $150 price drop hits Philips’ LED 160W karao...
Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Air Vent Phone Mount $7, ...
Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip drop to just $95 following r...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Crying Suns, ProS...
eufy HomeKit pan and tilt cam falls to $39 (Save 25%), ...
Roborock’s new app/voice-controlled smart Q5 robo...
Load more...
Show More Comments