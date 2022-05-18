Today’s best game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy $23, Street Fighter Collection $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PS4 from $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find the PS5 and Xbox versions going for $29.99 shipped. This one has been hovering in the $30 to $40 range since the holiday season last year and now’s your chance to give it a go at just over $20. While it certainly isn’t a groundbreaking experience, it reviewed quite well at release for its authentic characterizations and use of some Marvel characters you haven’t seen in the MCU just yet. Anyone who is a fan of the Guardians, should probably considering picking this one up while the price is right if not just to experience the game’s original story and interactions between Star-Lord and the gang. Head below for deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy, Disney Afternoon Collection, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy PSN $45 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN from $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bugsnax $20 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man eShop sale from $10
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Multiplayer Pack DLC
- Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $23 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil 3 $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $50 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $53 (Reg. $100+)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Toby: The Secret Mine eShop $2 (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
