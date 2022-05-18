New all-time lows take $249 off Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros from $1,050

Amazon is now offering the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,249.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer is matching the all-time low for one of the very first times at $249 off. This is also the first discount we’ve seen in a month, and it carries over to the 256GB model which is now sitting at $1,049.99 from its usual $1,299 price tag to mark a new low.

While it may not be the new M1 Pro machines that have been hogging the spotlight lately, the first Apple Silicon machines still deliver plenty of power and even more value for the price. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

While all of the best Apple deals are live now that we’ve hit Wednesday, earlier in the week saw a particularly notable price cut go live on an even more portable way to get in on the M1 action. Right now, Apple’s new iPad Air 5 is sitting at the second-best price to date of $559 in several styles, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and more in tow.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!