Pick up Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad 5i Chromebook with $140 in savings at $300

Lenovo’s official eBay storefront is offering its IdeaPad 5i 14-inch 2.0GHz/4GB/128GB Chromebook for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $440, this 31% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this Chromebook. Lenovo is currently selling this laptop for the $440 list price on its website. Coming with a 14-inch 1080p IPS display with an anti-glare coating, the IdeaPad 5i is a good choice for those looking for a laptop for office work or homework. It will come running Google’s Chrome OS which is optimized for today’s primarily online world with integration with Drive, Sheets, Docs, and other Google services. Lenovo states battery life is as high as 10 hours, but of course, it depends on how hard you use it. It even comes with Wi-Fi 6 support for lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks. The built-in webcam allows you to participate in meetings as well. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Samsung Chromebook 4 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $229. You are sacrificing performance with the Samsung Chromebook with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which runs at 1.1GHz versus the 2GHz of the Pentium 7505 in the Lenovo. The total system memory is the same at 4GB and the Samsung has less storage at 32GB. The screen is also smaller and at a lower resolution, sitting at 11.6-inches and 1366×768. You still get all the advantages of Chrome OS with either device, however. Samsung does claim 12 hours of battery life, which would be a leg up against Lenovo and likely due to the lower overall specifications of the machine.

Be sure to stick around and check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Take the Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender for instance. You can pick one up for $75 right now, down 22% from the going rate. You can also upgrade your home Wi-Fi to a mesh Wi-Fi 6 network for $380. TP-Link’s Deco X90 system has returned to the second-lowest price we’ve tracked this year and can cover up to 6,000-square feet.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 14-inch 7505/4GB/128GB Chromebook features:

With all the ports and connectors you’ll ever need, the 5i Chromebook (14″ Intel) accommodates virtually any peripheral. Along with its audio jack and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, it boasts two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports for faster data transfers, multimedia streaming, and battery charging. Count on faster, more stable connections with Intel Wi-Fi 6 capabilities and Bluetooth ® 5.1.

5.1. Three things define the Chromebook experience—speed, simplicity, and security. Enjoy access to all of your Google Drive files, a rich library of Google Play apps, and multiple layers of security protection.

We crafted every detail of the 5i Chromebook (14” Intel)’s classic dual-tone textured case to optimize usability. The thin and light body is easy to carry around comfortably. The LED light bar changes color so you can easily track battery life. This light also indicates if the laptop is turn on or off. And the webcam privacy shutter puts you in command of the camera. The optional backlit keyboard makes the keys visible in low-light environments, and the digital pen option lets you put your creativity into action.

