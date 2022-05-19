Belkin MagSafe car mounts, power banks, and chargers fall to Amazon lows from $25

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Belkin MagSafe chargers, mounts, and accessories with its latest Air Vent Car Mount leading the way at $34.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $40, this is one of the very first discounts to date and enters at a new all-time low of $5 off. Making for a convenient place to prop up your iPhone 12 or 13 handset in the car, Belkin’s air vent mount has an adjustable ball head socket for getting the right angle. While there’s no charging capabilities, an integrated cable holder makes this an ideal solution for those who still rely on wired CarPlay and want a more effortless experience on-the-road. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $25.

Alongside the in-car offering we highlighted above, Amazon is also discounting a selection of other MagSafe accessories from Belkin. Outlined below, just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the sale prices. Some of them are already discounted, with today’s offers adding some extra savings into the mix.

Other notable Belkin MagSafe discounts:

For other ways to give your iPhone 13 a new charging accessory, earlier in the week Anker launched its latest sale that’s packed with smartphone essentials from $8. Delivering a collection of chargers, of the portable and at-home varieties, you’ll find some of the best prices yet all detailed right here.

Belkin MagSafe Car Mount features:

A convenient and easy to use magnetic car mount for your new iPhone 13 series device. Just hold your phone to the mount for a secure connection. A sturdy base and vent clip keep the mount in place while the powerful magnet inside keeps your iPhone 13 device safely mounted through all the road’s bumps and turns. A ball joint allows you to start your playlist in portrait and flip to landscape for navigation with just the twist of your wrist.

