Belkin launches new MagSafe iPhone 12 car mount with streamlined design

Today, Belkin is expanding its stable of MagSafe-compatible accessories with a new in-car offering. Delivering a more streamlined model of versions we’ve seen in the past, the new MagSafe Car Vent Mount arrives with the same iPhone 12 focus and an integrated cable holder. Head below for all of the details.

Belkin launches new MagSafe Car Mount

Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe gear has become one of the more robust offerings on the market right now, and today’s new unveil only adds to that. Delivering the brand’s second accessory geared specifically towards use in the car, its latest mount is designed to clip right to your ride’s air vent.

Arriving with the same feature set as the only other car offering from the brand, this new version delivers a more streamlined design. It’s not quite as boxy as before and is notably more compact than the first iteration. You’ll still find a ball mount that lets you adjust its angle alongside rotating everything for horizontal usage, too.

Compared to other models on the market, the one unique thing about the Belkin MagSafe Car Mount is its built-in slot to keep a cable in place. Considering that the accessory lacks charging and only uses Apple’s magnetic standard for holding your handset in place, the Lightning cord mount is a nice touch.

Now available for purchase direct from the Belkin online storefront, its new MagSafe Car Mount arrives at a $39.99 price point. That certainly makes it one of the more expensive offerings and enters at the same price as the bulkier pro version that first launched at the beginning of the year.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As nice as the refreshed design is on the Belkin MagSafe Car Mount, I suspect the $40 price is going to be a deal-breaker for a lot of iPhone 12 owners. We shared much of the same sentiment back when the Pro version launched as one of the only offerings on the market. And now that there are other models and the options have increased, it’s an even bigger offense for many. Especially considering you can score Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe mount arrives with much of the same design and at a lower price to boot.

That being said, Belkin’s quality is sure to be higher than many of the more affordable offerings out there. So those who want the very best may very well still find the Belkin MagSafe Car Mount to be a compelling accessory.

