Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet falls to new lows from $580 (Save $120)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $579.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable price cuts yet and a new all-time low at $120 off. You can also score those same $120 in savings on the 256GB model as well as the bundled keyboard package, both of which are at new all-time lows, too. Lenovo’s Tab P12 Pro arrives as the brand’s latest flagship tablet and is centered around a 12.6-inch OLED 120Hz display. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC which complements the upwards of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if that isn’t enough, the onboard microSD card slot allows for expanded storage to go alongside the USB-C port. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Lenovo’s Android tablet line, the Tab P11 Plus is a great option to consider instead if the flagship functionality isn’t quite doing it for you. Right now the tablet bundled with a keyboard will set you back $340 at Amazon and delivers 128GB of storage to complement its 11-inch display and Dolby Atmos speakers.

While we saw Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad 5i Chromebook go on sale earlier in the week at $300, there are some other notable Android hardware offers still live right now, as well. Most notably, this morning saw a collection of Motorola’s latest smartphones go on sale from $145 and come headlined by the first discount on the new Moto G 5G at $350.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features:

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro doubles as a wireless second screen for your laptop while also supporting touch and pen input, thanks to Lenovo Project Unity. A perfect entertainment, gaming, and productivity powerhouse that’s built for use outdoors and indoors, with an all-day battery and bright 12.6″ 2K AMOLED display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!