GIGABYTE’s new AORUS Project Stealth PC building kit promises a cable-free system

Today, GIGABYTE announced AORUS Project Stealth, which is a desktop assembly kit the company claims is a “revolutionary product” that delivers a customized motherboard, GPU, and case. The goal of AORUS Project Stealth? To give you a computer that “eliminates the pain points” of cable clutter, obstacles to installation, and obstructed airflow. What all does the kit include, and how can you get your hands on it? Let’s take a closer look.

GIGABYTE looks to avoid cable clutter with AORUS Project Stealth

It doesn’t matter who you are, cable clutter in a gaming PC is just an eyesore. Sometimes you can manage it, other times…it’s unavoidable. Well, GIGABYTE decided that it wanted to give you the tools needed for a clutter-free setup with AORUS Project Stealth.

The kit is designed from the ground up to help minimize the need for cable connection and management. This comes from “smart re-engineering” according to the company. Essentially, the complete AORUS Project Stealth kit includes the Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard, the WINDFORCE-cooled RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH GPU, and the AORUS C300G STEALTH case. All of these components are designed to work together to deliver a solid experience all around.

Honestly, AORUS Project Stealth is extremely interesting to me. There’s a number of very interesting changes that GIGABYTE Has made here. What GIGABYTE did was move all of the headers from the front of the motherboard…to the back. This allows you to plug in from the rear of the case and cover everything with the back panel, GPU included. I’ve never seen anything like this in all my years of building custom PCs, and I have to say, I love it. The front of this build looks extremely clean since there are literally no cables to be seen.

Of course, this is only possible if you use GIGABYTE’s own AORUS Project Stealth motherboard, case, and GPU. However, one could hope now that GIGABYTE has laid the foundation for this type of advancement in technology, other case and motherboard manufacturers will jump on board and make their own.

However, those who don’t want to build their own AORUS Project Stealth PC can opt instead to have MAINGEAR do it for you. While we don’t have word yet on what this type of system will cost, we do know that it’ll come pre-built with the cooler, processor, RAM, SSD, and everything pre-installed and ready to game as soon as it arrives. Plus, of course, MAINGEAR will do the cable management for you.

Regardless of which path you choose, we have no idea what this system will cost yet — pre-built or in pieces. It seems that the only way GIGABYTE will sell the AORUS Project Stealth kit is just that, as a kit, as you need all three parts for it to function properly.

9to5Toys’ Take

How nobody thought of this sooner is beyond me. As a PC builder for many years, how I never thought of this sooner is beyond me. Either way, bravo, GIGABYTE.

For a while, it’s seemed that PC gaming gear has kinda been stagnant. Sure, we’re making advances in components with everything becoming faster, more efficient, and stuff. But cases or builds really haven’t seen much change since we switched from small plastic windows to huge transparent tempered glass panels, and the AORUS Project Stealth seems to be a move on that scale to me. It completely revolutionizes how you build a PC and removes essentially all clutter from the front, putting the focus on what really matters: your gear. I’d love to get my hands on the GIGABYTE AORUS Project Stealth kit, even though that would mean a move to Intel’s 12th Generation platform and DDR5 from my existing Ryzen/DDR4 setup that I’ve been running for a while.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!