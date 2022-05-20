Elgato’s recently-released Stream Deck Pedal reaches a new all-time low at $77.50

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal for $77.70 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 14% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this PC accessory. This is also one of the first price cuts on the Stream Deck Pedal. Elgato is well known in the streaming space for developing accessories that make it simpler to produce high-quality streams. The Stream Deck Pedal is its latest addition to its product lineup. There are three distinct pedals on the unit that can have the force required to actuate them adjusted with interchangeable springs. The pedal is the perfect accessory for streamers that play games that require constant attention and you can’t move away to change cameras or toggle a microphone. If you want to learn more, check out our launch coverage.

If you’re looking to build out a streaming setup, then you’ll need a microphone. A good option to get started with is the Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone for $40. This microphone is powered by Blue’s custom condenser capsule to deliver “crystal-clear audio.” The cardioid pickup pattern is great at rejecting background noise while picking you up clearly. It doesn’t get much more basic than the Blue Snowball microphone when it comes to streaming mics.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals and releases of hardware and peripherals. For instance, take these deals on ASUS TUF/ROG Strix RTX 3080Ti graphics cards from $1,250. YOu can save some cash by instead going with an RTX 3080 at $1,050 or even more by grabbing an AMD Radeon RX6900 XT at $930.

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features:

Stream Deck Pedal puts your feet to work on your stream. Sturdy, customizable and discreet, Stream Deck Pedal gives you instant hands-free control of your apps and tools. Go live, mute your mic, toggle cameras, and control almost anything in your setup. Hit the Stream Deck Store for app plugins, thousands of royalty-free tracks, sound effects, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!