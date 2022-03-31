GoPro Volta launches as a new action cam handgrip with built in battery and remote

After launching the GoPro HERO10 Black last fall, the action camera brand is back today with its latest accessory. Delivering its most capable add-on yet, the new GoPro Volta combines a folding tripod and handgrip with an external battery and remote for upgrading your mobile recording setup.

GoPro Volta upgrades your HERO10 Black

GoPro is hardly a stranger to releasing nifty accessories into its action camera lineup, but its latest debut is certainly one of the more capable releases yet. Enter the Volta, a unique hybrid tripod that not only doubles as a grippable handle but also a wireless remote and battery pack.

Alongside handling all of your tripod and stabilization duties that you’d expect, the other big trick up the GoPro Volta’s sleeve is the smart features. There are two main aspects to this side of the functionality, with the internal battery likely being the more notable for many. That 4,900mAh power source is packed within the body of the grip and in real world usage is looking like an extra four hours of recording 5.3K footage from a HERO10 Black.

Then there’s also a built-in remote, which goes a step further to help simplify the shooting process. On top of working in a wired mode right when you’re powering an action camera, it also works like you’d expect from one of its wireless controllers, too. So whether you’re hoping to ease the process of one-handed recording or snap some more remote shots, Volta should be up to the task.

The biggest downside of Volta on the other hand has to be that GoPro isn’t backing the accessory with the same kind of rugged seal of approval that we typically see. While the latest HERO10 Black can easily tag along in the water or in the pouring rain, the company notes that bringing the tripod grip is a no-go. It does carry a splash-resistant rating, though the USB connection from Volta to your GoPro is the Achilles’ heel, so to speak. It’s also worth mentioning that your GoPro will cease to be full waterproof when connected, as well.

All of those features will earn you quite the steep price tag, with the GoPro Volta clocking in at $129.99. It is available for purchase today and arrives with

9to5Toys’ Take

After shooting with a GoPro HERO10 Black over the past few months, I can immediately see the value offered by the new Volta. I’ll be excited to hopefully check one of these out ahead of summer. I can definitely see why there’s a $130 price tag, though the existing 3-Way 2.0 Mount is easily going to be a more reasonable go-to for many.

