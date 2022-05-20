Score a 1-year Sam’s Club membership plus a $10 e-gift card for $15 (Reg. $55)

With prices rising in many shops, most of us are feeling the pinch right now. One great way to reduce your spend is by joining Sam’s Club, a membership-only warehouse club that offers low prices on everyday essentials. Right now, you can get a 12-month membership and a $10 e-gift card for just $14.99 (Reg. $55) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to the USDA, the price of food is likely to rise as much as 5.5% over the next year. That might not sound like much — but when you’re spending several thousand dollars, even a small hike can equate to a lot of money. Sam’s Club offers an escape from sky-high prices. This warehouse club has 600 stores around the nation, each offering deals on everyday items that you won’t find elsewhere.

How? Because only members can get in. This means each store can buy a smaller quantity of stock and sell it cheaply. Less waste means they don’t have to whack prices up to make a profit. Sam’s Club stores offer an amazing selection of groceries, including fruit, greens, meat, and fish. You can also find home accessories, furniture, electronics, baby products, and essentials for your pets.

Your membership even includes free basic car maintenance and low-price gas at selected stores.

Order now for just $14.99 to get your year of membership, and receive an $10 e-gift card to spend or share!

