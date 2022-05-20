Seagate 2TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S sees first notable Amazon price drop at $381

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 2TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S at $380.90 shipped. Down from the $400 listing you’ll pay directly from Seagate and at Best Buy, this is the very price drop we have tracked on Amazon and, subsequently, a new all-time low there. Packed with 2TB of solid-state NVMe drive power it is designed for “seamless integration into the Xbox Velocity Architecture.” Without “sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates,” it essentially expands your Xbox storage game library storage capacity with support for Quick Resume – switching between multiple titles in seconds – and is really the only official way to do it properly. Alongside the inclusion of an extended 3-year warranty, you can get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost alternative here is the 1TB version of Seagate’s official Xbox Series X Expansion Card. The same specs and seamless integration apply here as well, just with the lighter overall capacity. It comes in at $220 shipped on Amazon

Seagate 2TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card features:

SEAMLESS GAMEPLAY Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates

HIGH CAPACITY 2TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance

EXCLUSIVE TO XBOX The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay

QUICK RESUME Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card

