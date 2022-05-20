Seagate 2TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S sees first notable Amazon price drop at $381

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesseagate
New low $381

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 2TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S at $380.90 shipped. Down from the $400 listing you’ll pay directly from Seagate and at Best Buy, this is the very price drop we have tracked on Amazon and, subsequently, a new all-time low there. Packed with 2TB of solid-state NVMe drive power it is designed for “seamless integration into the Xbox Velocity Architecture.” Without “sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates,” it essentially expands your Xbox storage game library storage capacity with support for Quick Resume – switching between multiple titles in seconds – and is really the only official way to do it properly. Alongside the inclusion of an extended 3-year warranty, you can get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

An obvious lower-cost alternative here is the 1TB version of Seagate’s official Xbox Series X Expansion Card. The same specs and seamless integration apply here as well, just with the lighter overall capacity. It comes in at $220 shipped on Amazon 

Then dive into some of the latest Xbox news and deals we have been tracking:

Seagate 2TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card features:

  • SEAMLESS GAMEPLAY Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates
  • HIGH CAPACITY 2TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance
  • EXCLUSIVE TO XBOX The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay
  • QUICK RESUME Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
seagate

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cuisinart’s combo outdoor pizza oven/grill just h...
Goal Zero annual sale takes up to $600 off Yeti power s...
Bose Google Assistant Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 n...
Echelon’s EX5 smart fitness bike lets you skip the Pe...
First deals hit Samsung’s 2022 mini-LED 4K/8K sma...
Save $330 on Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB in 1-day refurbis...
Record spring adventures with a new 2022 low on GoPro H...
iPhone SE 3 includes $808 in value with bundled AirPods...
Load more...
Show More Comments