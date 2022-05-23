A $249 discount drops Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro to second-best price yet

Amazon is kicking off the week by discounting Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB to $2,249.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date of $249 off while coming within $1 of the all-time low set once before. This is also the best price we’ve seen nearly 2 months. Stepping up from the baseline configuration of Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro, this 14-inch model arrives with a redesigned casing to match its refreshed internals.

For starters, the Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There’s also an upgraded 16-core GPU to complement the 1TB of storage. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If you don’t think you’ll need all of the power offered by the M1 Pro model above, you can cash-in on some other Apple Silicon machines. We’re currently seeing the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro on sale following a discount that went live last week that’s still taking $249 off. Sure it won’t pack quite as much of a punch as the M1 Pro chip above, but will get you one of Apple’s latest machines with a more affordable starting price tag attached.

Speaking of, the week’s other best Apple deals are beginning to go live now that Monday has arrived. Joining all of the offers still live from last week, a particular highlight has Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger on sale for the first time this year. Dropping down to $34, now is the perfect time to outfit your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with the in-house accessory.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever
  • Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance
  • Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

