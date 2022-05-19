Add Cuisinart’s 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set to your BBQ arsenal this year at $29.50 (26% off)

To go alongside our ongoing price drop on the brand’s outdoor pizza oven, Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set is $29.58 shipped. Regularly $40 and sometimes as much as $48, this is at least 26% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes within about $4 of the only time it went for less across 2022. A notable option for ovens and the grill top, this 3-piece set includes the 13-inch cordierite pizza stone as well as the stainless steel pizza peel and wheel cutter. All of which can make a difference when it comes to cooking delicious pizza at home as far as I’m concerned, whether it’s for getting the perfect crispy undercarriage and removing it from the oven without messing the whole thing up or getting it sliced properly without the toppings ending up all over the tray instead if in your mouth. More details below.

But if it’s just a basic pizza stone you’re after, this Nordic Ware set comes in at just under $11.50 Prime shipped on Amazon and might do the trick for less. This model doesn’t specifically say it can also work on the grill, but when it comes to oven-baked pies, “calzones, flatbreads, and even cookies,” it will do the trick for even less alongside the included pizza wheel cutter.

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with wood smoker. This model typically fetches up to $280 shipped and is currently selling for $176, or 37% off the going rate over at Amazon right now. Check out the price breakdown and spec list as part of our previous deal coverage right here and hit up our home goods hub for even more.

Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set features:

ESSENTIAL PIZZA TOOLS: Set includes 13″ Pizza Stone; Folding Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter

PIZZA PEEL: Folding handle stainless pizza peel stores easily

PIZZA WHEEL: The pizza wheel cutter easily slices through pies for quick cutting

PIZZA STONE: The 13″ cordierite pizza stone retains heat extremely well, helping to create an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!