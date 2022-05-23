Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order

Following its reveal back in January at CES, Samsung’s latest gaming monitor is now finally coming to battlestations. Launching next month with a steep price tag, the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 backs that with a 240Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and plenty of other eye-catching features. Now available for pre-order, there’s also some savings attached for those who lock-in their orders ahead of time.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 finally launching

Throughout 2022, Samsung has slowly been adapting mini-LED technology into many of its screen-based devices, and its most recent gaming monitor is the latest release packed with the technology. Enter the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 which arrives with a mini-LED panel, though the notable features only start from there.

Packed into that panel is a 4K resolution that spans the 32-inch curved build. It sports a 1000R curvature and even more notably, a 2,000-nit brightness output. Samsung backs that panel with some other notable inclusions like a 240Hz refresh rate. This should make it one of the more capable solutions on the market, at least as far as 4K offerings go, and pairs nicely with Adaptive-Sync features for both NVIDIA and AMD standards, not to mention support for 1ms response times.

Design-wise, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 doesn’t stray too far from what we’ve come to expect from the brand’s gaming monitors. There’s a white background to contrast the black front panel as well as its signature Infinity Core Lighting system on the back for splashing some ambient color throughout your gaming rig.

Launching June 6

Alongside just going up for pre-order today, Samsung is also making it a bit more worth your while to bring home its latest Odyssey Neo G8 release. Ahead of its June 6 release date, you can take $50 off its launch pricing. While it’s not all too much off the $1,500 MSRP, the savings are certainly appreciated for anyone who was going to score this one anyway come release next month.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there’s still a bit longer to wait, I’m sure many are finally looking forward to the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 shipping next month. The spec sheets are quite compelling, though I can only imagine how many will be turned off by the steep price tag. That being said, Samsung’s latest certainly looks to deliver a no-compromise build to justify its high-end spot in the lineup.

And best of all, it means we’re likely one step closer to seeing the even more highly-anticipated 55-inch mini-LED Odyssey Ark monitor hitting the scene. Until then though, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 will have to fill the void.

