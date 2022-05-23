Score a 4-pack of Tile Mate trackers with the 2022 bundle matching the Amazon low at $68

Alongside this morning’s price drop on Apple’s Find My MagSafe Wallet, Amazon is now offering the Tile Mate Essentials (2022) 4-pack item trackers for $68 shipped. Regularly $80, this matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have seen the bundle on sale. Delivering a fleet of item tracking gear in various forms, this bundle includes a pair of Tile Mate models as well as the sticker variant and the wallet-ready card-style Tile Slim. Compatible with your iOS or Android gear, you can use the Tile app to locate anything these tags are attached to. When they are out of Bluetooth range, Tile’s software will serve up the most recent location to better direct your hunt. You can even use voce commands with your smart home gear or locate your phone when you “press the button on your Tile” even if it’s on silent. Hit up our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If the entire bundle is overkill for your needs, a single Tile Mate sells for $25 shipped on Amazon. It delivers much of the same functionality with a form-factor that works nicely on your keyring and attached to a bag. Otherwise, take the Apple route and score an AirTag for $29 so you can “find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app.”

Then go dive into the latest Amazon Anker sale for additional deals on smartphone accessories and power solutions. The brand’s MagSafe gear and charging bundles as well as the vehicle mounting solutions are all seeing notable markdowns right now starting from just $16 Prime shipped. Get a closer look at everything in our previous roundup and hit up our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Tile Mate Essentials bundle features:

FIND NEARBY – Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

FIND FAR AWAY – When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map

FIND YOUR PHONE – Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND – Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE – Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices. Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri

