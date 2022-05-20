Anker’s weekend sale discounts MagSafe car mounts, chargers, and more from $16

Following up its broader sale from earlier in the week, Anker is celebrating Friday by rolling out a collection of new discounts via its Amazon storefront. This time around putting MagSafe gear in the spotlight, you’ll be able to save on iPhone 12 and 13 series accessories starting at $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the Anker MagGo MagSafe Charging Car Mount at $69.99. Down from $80, this is one of the first markdowns of the year, the lowest in months, and a rare $10 off. Featuring a more premium build than its other MagSafe car mounts, the Anker MagGo version packs an adjustable design that rests on your dashboard. It can dish out 7.5W of power to your device, with a magnetic pad resting on an adjustable arm. You can see why we recommend it despite the steep price tag in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Anker MagSafe charging gear deals:

For other ways to give your iPhone 13 a new charging accessory, earlier in the week Anker launched its latest sale that’s packed with smartphone essentials from $8. Delivering a collection of chargers, of the portable and at-home varieties, you’ll find some of the best prices yet all detailed right here.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Charging Car Mount features:

Get in, snap on, and drive away with a magnetic mount that lets you set your device in place without slowing you down. Ultra-strong magnets and precise alignment ensure your iPhone 13/12 stays secure throughout your drive for the perfect charge. With a 134° maximum angle adjustment, the car mount is widely rotatable to your preferred view for a customized viewing experience.

