8Bitdo’s Pro 2 Wired Switch and Windows gamepad hits one of the best prices yet at $29

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch and Windows (Gray or G Classic edition) for $28.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that is only available to Prime members for the first 30 minutes. After that, you’ll have about 11 hours or until stock sells out to claim one at the discounted rate. Regularly $35 and very rarely going on sale, this is 17% off, about $1 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. The Pro 2 wired edition is compatible with Nintendo Switch as well as Windows (10 and up), and Raspberry Pi machines. It sports a pair of pro back paddle buttons with a traditional D-pad, four face buttons, and two thumbsticks on the front panel alongside shoulder triggers. But it is also supported by the 8Bitdo customization software to remap the controls, adjust the turbo function, and modify the built-in vibration. More details below.

If the 8Bitdo customizations aren’t getting you excited, save even more with a PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. While also not quite as versatile in terms of platform support, it does deliver a 2-year warranty and comes in at $15 or less on Amazon with Prime shipping.

If you’re looking to supplement your gamepad experience on Xbox, you’ll want to check out the latest from 8Bitdo right here. The brand launched its very first truly Xbox-focused controller back in March known as the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox. It features that asymmetrical thumbstick approach as well as custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch and Windows features:

Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 and above, Windows 10 and above, android 9.0 and above & Raspberry Pi.

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Ultimate software on PC

Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers

Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

