New Amazon low hits Kamado Joe’s 24-inch Big Joe Charcoal Grill with $293 in savings

Amazon is now offering the Kamado Joe BJ24RH Big Joe 24-inch Charcoal Grill for $805.64 shipped. Regularly $1,099, like it currently fetches at Home Depot, this deal brings $293 in savings and is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. If you’re looking for an attractive, stand out piece to grace the patio or yard for years to come, the Big Joe might very well be it. Delivering a 24-inch ceramic grill atop a cart with locking wheels, this model is described as the brand’s “most versatile Kamado.” Other features include a cast iron air vent for temperature control, a slide-out ash tray, the felt gasket for an airtight seal, a multi-position stainless steel rack, two 304 stainless steel halved grill grates, and a pair of ceramic halved heat deflectors. More details below. 

If something less high-end will get the job done for your needs, take a look at the Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill. This far more affordable solution comes in at $139 shipped on Amazon and will deliver a similar charcoal experience as the Kamado above. It’s not nearly as luxurious if you ask me, but it will also save you a small fortune over our lead deal today. 

Elsewhere in our outdoor cooking deals, we are still tracking solid offers on Cuisinart’s flat top grill as well as Memorial Day pricing on the Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer. Just be sure to check out this 2022 Amazon low now live on the Dyna-Glo Wide-Body Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker. Now down at $168, this regularly up to $350 cooker will bring that delicious smokey flavor to your holiday festivities this weekend and for years to come. Get a closer look at the feature set right here

Kamado Joe Big Joe Grill features:

  • Premium 24″ Ceramic Grill with Sturdy Cart, Locking Wheels
  • Divide and Conquer Flexible Cooking System Included. 1. Multi-Position Stainless Steel Rack, 2. Two 304 Stainless Steel Halved Grill Grates 3. Two Ceramic Halved Heat Deflectors
  • Patented Slide-Out Ash Drawer
  • Ash Tool and Grate Gripper Included
  • Best Built, Most Versatile, Best Warranty

