Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer drops to $85.50 for Memorial Day

As part of the official Memorial Day 2022 price drop, we are now tracking a solid deal on the Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer. You can now land one on Amazon for $85.49 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 34% or $44.50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a few bucks below the official $89 deal we are tracking at Best Buy and elsewhere. There are certainly far more affordable solutions out there, like the ThermoPro models that are now on sale from just $10 Prime shipped. But they aren’t quite as intelligent or elegant as the Yummly. It boasts a magnetic charging dock system and a sleek black design with a complete wireless operation that delivers live temperature readings to your smartphone from up to 150 feet away. Alongside a series of built-in timers and alerts, it also provides assisted cooking tech through the companion app to “eliminate guesswork for food done right.” You just tap on what you’re cooking in the app while the stainless steel probe continually monitors progress, and Yummy will tell you when it’s time to eat. More details below.

Not only are we tracking the simple ThermoPro models from $10 Prime shipped right now, but we also still have the NutriChef Bluetooth Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for $11. This one delivers a Bluetooth-connected system with four individual probes for larger meals at well under the price of the Yummly. It’s not entirely wireless and it likely won’t look as attractive to most folks, but it will save a whole lot over today’s lead deal.

The grilling deals don’t stop there though. We have solid offers live on Cuisinart’s flat top grill as well as its Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven. Just be sure to dive into the Dyna-Glo Wide-Body Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker offer we just spotted earlier today. Now sitting at the best price of the year, you can bring home this up to $350 cooker for $168 shipped via Amazon right now. Take a closer look right here and head over to our home goods hub for more.

Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

