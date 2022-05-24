First price cut lands on official Nike Sport Loop Pride Apple Watch Band at $37 (Reg. $49)

Just after Apple revealed its new 2022 lineup, Nike is discounting last year’s Apple Watch Pride Sport Loop Bands to $36.97 shipped. You’ll find both 44mm and 40mm styles are included. Normally fetching $49 each, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the 2021 additions to Apple’s annual Pride collection at 24% off. In true Nike Sport Loop fashion, this style features an adjustable build that is designed to stay in place on your wrist during workouts and the like. The band also sports a rainbow-themed colorway to tie in with the LGBTQIA+ community it represents. Each style is also compatible with every Apple Watch model released so far, too. Learn more in our hands-on coverage from last year and then head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

The week’s other best Apple deals are beginning to go live now that Monday has come and gone. Joining all of the offers still live from last week, a particular highlight has Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger on sale for the first time this year. Dropping down to $34, now is the perfect time to outfit your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with the in-house accessory.

Apple Watch Nike Sport Loop Pride Band features:

A new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop showcases six colors of the original rainbow, and utilizes reflective yarn to aid those engaging in outdoor workouts at night like running, cycling, and walking. The comfortable design is durable, infinitely adjustable for the perfect fit, and pairs nicely with a corresponding Nike watch face.

