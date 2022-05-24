LEGO Obi-Wan BrickHeadz revealed alongside upcoming Darth Vader figure

After getting a first look at two new LEGO Star Wars creations centered around Obi-Wan, the Jedi is now getting the BrickHeadz treatment. Arriving as a BrickHeadz combo pack including Darth Vader, LEGO set number 40547 will be based around the upcoming Kenobi series.

LEGO Obi-Wan BrickHeadz first look!

Having been rumored for quite some time, 9to5Toys is finally getting a look at how the the new LEGO Obi-Wan and Darth Vader BrickHeadz. Based around the upcoming Disney+ series, Kenobi will be making his debut into the brick-built figure collection for the first time. Decked out in his Jedi robes, the figure uses plenty of layered techniques in order to pull off his more ragged look from the upcoming show.

Then there’s his fearsome counterpart of Darth Vader. This will be the second time we see the Sith Lord entering the BrickHeadz lineup, with the LEGO Group giving Darth Vader an updated design. Now 4 years after the original debut, the new version is much more detailed with quite a few all-new printed bricks to complete the recreation of the character.

There’s still no word part count for the dual pack, though we can expect each of the figures to be in the 200-piece range. Aside from actually getting a look at what the new Obi-Wan and Darth Vader BrickHeadz will look like, the LEGO Group is still holding back the rest of the details. Pricing should theoretically be the same $10 per figure value we typically see, but there’s one aspect that might change up the usual routine.

It’s been up in the air as to whether or not the new Star Wars figures would be seeing a wide release or not. There has been rumors these would be exclusive to the upcoming Star Wars Celebration event, though whether that ends up being true will likely lock-in the expected pricing. If the combo Obi-Wan and Darth Vader BrickHeadz set is only available from the Anaheim showcase later this week, expect a steeper price tag. Otherwise, these should be launching later this summer alongside the other LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 sets.

While we wait for an official reveal of LEGO set 40547 and all of the actual pricing and availability information, be sure to go check out the other two LEGO Obi-Wan sets just revealed.

