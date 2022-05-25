Belkin’s Google Assistant Smart Speaker with Qi charger now $100 for today only (50% off)

Alongside the Belkin Memorial Day sale, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Google Assistant edition Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger for $99.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $300 directly from Belkin, it typically sells for $200 at Best Buy and is now at the lowest price we can find with at least $100 in savings. For comparison’s sake, Amazon has the regularly $200 Alexa model going for $130 right now. Alongside typical Bluetooth streaming, this speaker delivers voice command action through Google Assistant for hands-free control over your music alongside an up to 10W Qi wireless charging pad for your smart devices (7.5W for iPhone). From there, you’ll find Devialet-powered audio quality with a “Push-Push” dual woofer configuration for “a deep, impactful bass experience.” More details below.

If you prefer to take the Alexa route, we are also tracking solid price drops across Amazon’s entire lineup of Echo speakers, home hub displays, and more right now with deals starting from just $20. These options will deliver a similar voice-commanded experience for your audio as well as control over smart home gear. Get a closer look at the offers right here.

And while we are talking Belkin, its rarely discounted MagSafe and smart home products are now seeing notable price drops in the aforementioned Memorial Day event. The BOGO 30% off treatment is now in full effect over on the official site and everything you need to know is in our coverage from this morning. Then hit up our smartphone accessories roundup for even more add-on deals.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

Experience quality sound with this black Belkin smart speaker. The compatibility with Google Assistant lets you listen and control music in different rooms simultaneously, while the Push-Push woofer design eliminates vibrations for exemplary sound output. This Belkin smart speaker has a fast built-in charging system that charges smartphones wirelessly while you stream music. Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device. Pair with other Google Assistant enabled smart speakers in your home so you can enjoy the songs you love no matter what room you are in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!