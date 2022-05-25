Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 7.5W MagSafe Charger with 18W Adapter $8, more

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Sunvalley Brands via Newegg is offering the RAVPower 10W/7.5W MagSafe Qi Charger with 18W USB-C PD Adapter for $7.99 shipped with the code CSZBNE14 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally spend $11 for this bundle at Newegg and today’s deal marks a return to the typical sale that we see when this pair gets discounted. Designed to provide 7.5W of power to iPhones, and up to 10W for compatible Android smartphones, this charger is great to keep at your bedside or on your desk. It magnetically attaches to devices and ensures proper alignment, something that Qi pads of yesteryear couldn’t assist with. Plus, with the included 18W USB-C PD adapter, you’ll be getting everything in the box to get up and going as soon as it arrives.
Experience effortless and wireless charging with our Fast Wireless Charging Pad; with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter, it pumps out 10W, 7.5W, and 5W of power to faster charge Samsung Galaxy, iPhones, and other Qi-enabled devices. And you no need to fuss around with plugging and unplugging
Delivers the fastest charging speed for both iOS & Android devices. Universal Compatibility; Support Airpods/iPhone 8/X/XR/11/12/Samsun S8/S9/S10/Note 10/10+. Transmits power directly through protective cases up to 8mm. PD Adapter included: A 18W USB-C QC Adapter. Double sided silicone design provides additional stability.
