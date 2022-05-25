Score a Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill for your camping kit at $25 shipped via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 14-inch Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill for $25.19 shipped. Regularly $40, it has more typically sold in the $30 range this year and fetches just over $37 via Walmart. While we have seen it for less in the past, today’s deal is a new Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find just in-time for portable Memorial Day cookouts, tailgating this summer, and your next camping trip. Delivering an ultra-portable charcoal grill setup, it features 150-square inches of chrome-plated cooking rack with a dual venting system to maintain temperature control. The whole thing weighs only 2-pounds and measures out at 14.5 x 14.5 x 15 inches, making it a notable option to lug around in the car. More details below.

There are some more minimalist options in the sub $24 range when it comes to charcoal grills on Amazon. But its slim pickings there and there’s nothing quite as brand name as Cuisinart. If you’re looking to land a mini grill for your summer adventures, it might be worth considering the $25 option above in case the price jumps up on you.

Then go dive into this morning’s Gold Box ThermoPro digital meat thermometer sale for models starting from just $10 Prime shipped, not to mention Memorial Day pricing on the high-end Yummly magnetic wireless smart model. And for some more substantial grilling action, check out this $150 price drop on the Char-Griller Pro Gas Grill as well as everything in our home goods deal hub.

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill features:

150-SQUARE-INCH CHROME PLATED GRATE: The 150-square-inch chrome plated cooking rack gives a spacious cooking surface is able accommodate lots of food at one time while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently.

DUAL VENTING SYSTEM: Features a Dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

THREE SECURE LID LOCKS: The grill features three secure lid locks for easy and safe transport.

COMPACT ENOUGH TO TAKE ANYWHERE: The grill measures 14.5 x 14.5 x 15 inches and weighs only 2 lbs., making it easy for transport and ideal for decks, patios and balconies, camping, tailgating and more.

