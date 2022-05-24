Char-Griller Pro Gas Grill now at least $150 off at $130, plus more Memorial Day deals from $17

From now through next week, Woot is offering a series of Memorial Day deals starting from $17 including outdoor games, canopies, grills, and much more. One standout is the Char-Griller 3001 Grillin’ Pro Gas Grill for $129.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $280, this one is currently selling for $274 at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for any lower than $180 for over year. This propane gas grill delivers up to 40,800 BTUs across three burners with a 12,000 BTU side burner. It features 630-square inches of cooking space alongside the steel construction, dual smoke stacks for better ventilation, and a stainless steel BBQ thermometer. Roller wheels, a warming rack, and porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates round out the feature set. Head below for more.

Browse through the rest of the Memorial Day sale at Woot including everything from outdoor canopies and folding tables to gas grills, lawn games, shaker sets, chairs, and much more. The offers start from $17 and you can check out everything right here.

Then go dive into some of our other grilling and outdoor deals:

Char-Griller 3001 Grillin’ Pro Gas Grill features:

PREMIUM LIQUID PROPANE GAS GRILL – 40,800 BTU 3 Burner Gas BBQ Grill with a 12,000 BTU side burner makes grilling exceptional barbecue at home easy

CONSISTENT AND EVEN HEAT – Three burners with independent control knobs deliver continuous and balanced heat across the grilling area

LARGE COOKING AREA – 630 square inch total cooking area delivers great taste and bbq flavor: 438 sq in grilling area and a 192 sq in warming rack

DURABLE STEEL CONSTRUCTION – Made from tubular steel and built to last, this heavy-duty barbeque grill features dual smoke stacks for better ventilation and a stainless steel bbq thermometer

