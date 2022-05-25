PlayStation Days of Play sale now live! DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more

The PlayStation Days of Play sale is now in full swing after being announced yesterday with rare DualSense deals, offers on PS5 accessories, PS VR bundles, and loads of game discounts. The Days of Play sale is easily among the biggest and most notable events in the PlayStation deal calendar and this time we are getting some rare DualSense deals alongside hundreds of digital game price drops and the official PlayStation 5 headset and camera, among other things. Head below for a closer look at the 2022 Days of Play sale.

Days of Play PlayStation 5 DualSense deals:

The Days of Play PlayStation 5 DualSense deals are now live and starting from $59 across the entire lineup of colorways. Many of these offers are the best prices we have tracked and new all-time lows on Amazon.

PS5/PS VR accessories:

Days of Play game deals:

Alongside the DualSense deals and PlayStation 5 accessory offers above, there are now hundreds of games on sale. On top of a massive collection of digital titles now live on PSN, Amazon and other retailers have also kicked off their own PlayStation game sales. You’ll find some highlights and links to the larger sale events listed below and be sure to check back throughout the day as we update this post.

This year’s Days of Play sale will run from today through June 8, according to yesterday’s announcement from Sony. However, while the digital game deals will likely remain throughout that period, there’s no telling how long the DualSense deals and PS5 accessory offers will last.

