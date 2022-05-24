Sony’s massive Days of Play sale is loaded with PS4/PS5 titles, DualSense deals, merch, more

Sony has just taken to its official blog to unveil the details on this year’s Days of Play summer PlayStation sale. Featuring a massive selection of digital game deals on PSN alongside some hardware offers at retail, this year’s Days of Play is a great chance to land both new releases on PS4 and PS5, DualSense controllers, and to fill up your back catalogue with older digital titles. Head below for a full breakdown on this year’s Days of Play summer PlayStation sale.

The 2022 Days of Play summer PlayStation sale is set to launch tomorrow, but Sony has taken it upon itself to dish out the details today to prepare folks for the festivities. The sale will run on the PlayStation Store and elsewhere from May 25, 2022 to June 8, 2022.

Days of Play will be dishing up a “multitude of discounted titles and indie must-plays” on both previous and current-generation hardware. Sony is specifically highlighting titles like LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2 Witch Queen, and Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (some of which are already on sale right here), but you’ll find a large list of upcoming deals down below.

The PlayStation Gear store is also getting in on the Days of Play summer PlayStation sale this year, offering 20% off select merchandise as well as the following:

On May 25, spend over $50 and you’ll receive an insulated beverage sleeve with your order.

On May 26, buy two God of War items and get a third free.

On May 27, you can enjoy a “5 under $5” PlayStation Shapes offer for that 24 hour period only.

DualSense deals inbound

Alongside physical deals directly from PlayStation on “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5), Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5), The Last of Us Part II (PS4), and the PS VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR bundle,” PS5 DualSense wireless controllers in White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Galactic Purple will be discounted for the duration of the promotion “at select retailers globally.” We will be updating this post and featuring the DualSense offers as they go live (if the prices are any good, anyway).

And here’s the aforementioned list of digital titles that will be marked down starting tomorrow, and remember, this is just a taste of what will likely be well over 1,000 games and DLC packs that will be discounted as part of the Days of Play summer PlayStation sale:

Among Us

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition

BABYLON’S FALL

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Baller Edition Bundle

Batman: Arkham Knight

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

CarX Drift Racing Online

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Diablo II: Resurrected™ – Standard

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition

Final Fantasy VII Remake

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4

Gang Beasts

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Green Hell

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition

Hell Let Loose

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition

MLB The Show 22 PS4

MLB The Show 22 PS5

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition

NHL 22

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

OlliOlli World

Outer Wilds

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

PERSONA 5 ROYAL

PGA TOUR 2K21

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Risk of Rain 2

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Slime Rancher

SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Soulcalibur VI

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Stranded Deep

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Subnautica PS4 & PS5

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Terraria

TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

WWE 2K22

