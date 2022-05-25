eufy’s 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell now $76 (Reg. $120), plus HomeKit security systems, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is offering up to $180 in savings on a selection of its smart home security gear. One standout is the eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell at $75.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is a few bucks under the previous deal listing, among the lowest prices of the year, and the best we can find at 37% or $44 off the going rate. Delivering 1080p-grade resolution feeds of what’s happening outside of your front door, this model delivers two-way audio alongside AI-based notifications that detects body shape, face patterns, and not a stray cat. Alongside the smartphone connectivity, this model features local recording storage with no hidden fees after purchase. More deals and details below.

Gold Box Anker eufy home security deals:

While we are talking Anker, be sure to check out its new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank and then dive into our latest Amazon sale. Starting from $16, you’ll find the brand’s MagSafe charging setups, car mounts, and other power gear marked down right here. And hit up our hands-on review of its MagGo MagSafe car mount while you’re at it.

eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell features:

HD Video for Clear Viewing: 1080p-grade resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in crisp clarity.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.

The Alerts Which Matter: With AI technology and our sophisticated algorithm, the camera intelligently detects body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a human, and not a stray cat, is at the door.